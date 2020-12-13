SHOBE, June E.



86, currently of Urbana, Ohio, passed peacefully on December 10, 2020. June spent many years living in Springfield, Ohio, and worked at both Community and Mercy Hospitals as a nurse anesthetist. She retired from Dayton Children's Hospital. Born June 2, 1934, at home in Oriska, ND, to Peter and Mary Heinze. She is survived by her husband of 63 years,



Richard M. Shobe; daughters, Denise (Jim) Rodgers and Judy Shobe; grandson, Nicholas Rodgers; and sister-in-law, Marylu Shobe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 - 4 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery.

