SHIVELY, Russell Eugene "Gene"



84, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Hearth and Home on El Camino. He was born July 27, 1937, in Springfield, OH, the son of Russell K. and Thelma L. (Kiger) Shively. He served in the Ohio Air National Guard from 1960-1966 during which he attended Wittenberg University. After his time in the National Guard he worked as an architectural draftsman for three general contractors. He also attended both Maiden Lane Church of God and Hillside Church of God. Survivors include his wife Sandy (Kohl); three children and spouses, Russ and Dawn Shively, Cincinnati, Ohio; Beth and Tim Massie, Erie, Colorado, and Eric and Kim Shively, Springfield, Ohio; six grandchildren, Derek and Logan (Amy Heidel) Shively, Danae (Mike) Massie DeWitt, Alissa and Mikaela Massie and Cameron Shively; three brothers, Fred and Kay Shively, Robert and Bev Shively and Dan and Georgia Shively; sister-in-law, Vicki and Ken Harrison and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Linda Cochran and Karen Potter and a brother, Stephen Shively. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Legacy at Forest Glen, Hearth and Home and Day City Hospice for all their excellent care and support. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Maiden Lane Church of God with Pastor Tim Riley and Pastor Missy Potts officiating. Visitation will start one hour prior at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Maiden Lane Church of God or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

