SHIRK, Russell

SHIRK, Jr., Russell



Russell Shirk Jr., age 88 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born the son of Russell and Thelma (Erlewine) Shirk on February 5, 1934, in Springfield. Russell is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Shirk and sister Pat



Sprinkle. Russell is survived by his wife Avie, of 66 years, and



beloved children, Mark (Ellyn) Shirk of Springfield, Scott (Mindy) Shirk of St. Paris and Kristi (Doug) Porter of Beavercreek; grandchildren Natalie (Matt) Bushey, Jackie



(Tyler) Ford, Chelsea (Matt) Weber, Craig (Tara) Shirk, Audrey (Shawn) Kessel, Gunner Shirk, Kelsey Porter, Grant Porter and Grace Porter; and great-grandchildren Lily, Cooper, Lydia, Max, Sammy, Josie, Chloe, Alari and Caulin.



Russell retired from Navistar in 1999 with 33 years of service, a Journeyman Electrician and a member of IBEW 669 and UAW 402. He taught Electrical Engineering at Clark State, Adult



Education at JVS, and at the Joint Apprenticeship Training Center. Russell enjoyed spending time with family, reading and collecting books of all genres and studying a variety of topics. He looked forward to breakfast every Monday morning with his former coworkers. Russell saw only the good in all he met, and never had a mean word to say. He was adored by his family, had a strong work ethic and was a life-long learner, instilling these values in his children and grandchildren.



Visitation is Saturday, May 21 at North Hampton Community Church from 10AM-12PM. A celebration of life service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MTM-CNM Family Connection (www.MTM-CNM.org) in honor of Cooper. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expression of sympathy my be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



