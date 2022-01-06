SHIREY, John



Age 90, a resident of Centerville, died on Monday, January 3, 2022. He is survived by a sister, Marguerite of Springfield, along with several nieces and nephews. John graduated from Springfield Catholic in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army for 31 months during the Korean War. He then graduated from The University of Dayton in 1963 with a B.S. in Business and in 1966, his MBA. John was employed at NCR Corp for more than 40 years and attained a position of Assistant Treasurer-International for several years. He was a charter member of NCR Country Club and was awarded an honorary membership in 2019. No service is planned. John will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital in his memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

