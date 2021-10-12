journal-news logo
SHIPMAN, Brian

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHIPMAN, Brian

Age 49, of Dayton, passed away October 8, 2021. He was born May 5, 1972, in Dayton, Ohio. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Alene Shipman; and brother, Joel Shipman. Brian is survived by his father, Herbert Shipman; brothers: Herb Shipman Jr. (Lori) and Rick Shipman (Pamela); sister, Debbie Hendricks (Mark); many nieces and nephews. Brian was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Cincinnati Reds,

Bengals and Bearcats. He loved to fish, was a great cook and caregiver to his father. Brian was a giver with a kind heart and loved spending time with his family. A private family gathering will be held. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Brian or leave a special message for his family, please visit


