SHIPLEY, Peggy

SHIPLEY, Peggy

Age 78, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where she had been a patient for six days. She was born March 29, 1943, in Martinsville, Virginia, lived in California for a time, and moved to Ohio in 1988. Peggy was a mother and homemaker and enjoyed quilting and reading. Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Pansy (Foley) Massey; her

husband, David H. Shipley in 2011; one son, Keith Rakes; and two brothers William Massey, Jr. and Jimmy Massey. She is

survived by eight children, Terry Rakes (Kristal Cuda), Melody Howard (Phil), Kirk Spicer (Tracy), Tanya Spicer, Anna Spicer-Osborne (Gary), Shane Spicer (Keli), Susan Spicer (Steve

Hager), and Rick McMackin; 29 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Whaling, Linda Baynard and Clydie Harrison (Ralph); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 501, 3009 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


