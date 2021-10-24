SHINGLETON, Dana Louise



Age 69, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born March 31, 1952, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Daniel and Rose Gent. Dana is survived by her daughter, Shellie (James) Chadwell; grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Daniel, and Kaitlynn; sisters, Deborah (Doug) Perdue and Sue Gent Smith; as well as numerous family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

