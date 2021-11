SHINDELDECKER,



Wanda Jane



Aged 88, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, in her Centerville, Ohio, home. Born in Kentucky to Gladys Walters and Roscoe Brown. She was widowed by Irvon Gregory, whom she had two daughters with, and remarried to Ansel "Dan" Shindeldecker.



She dedicated her entire life to caring for her family and will be remembered for her love and generosity. She was an avid movie buff with trivia dating back to the early days of film.



Wanda is survived by her sister Sharon Haynes, daughters Deborah Emerick and Terri Hutchins, son-in-law Steve



Pemberton, grandchildren Sean and Abigail Pemberton,



Gregory Ignasiak, and Corey Pemberton, as well as



great-granddaughter Zoey Ignasiak.



She is greatly missed and dearly loved.