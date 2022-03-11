SHILLING, Richard V.



RICHARD V. SHILLING, 74, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Wednesday afternoon, March 9, 2022, following a valiant battle with multiple illnesses. He was born in Springfield on March 21, 1947, the son of the late Royal V. "Larry" and Juanita V. (Hoisington)



Shilling. A 1966 graduate of



Tecumseh High School, Dick



also attended Miami Jacobs Business College. Dick retired from Mercy Medical Center



following 30 years of service. He was a member of Yellow Springs Lodge #421 F. & A.M. and was Past Worthy Patron of Olivet Chapter O.E.S. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Darlene K. (Lisch) Shilling; son, Richard Todd (Rita)



Shilling; two granddaughters, Marissa and Molli; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Jacquelyn (Don) Lisch; brother-in-law, Dave (Christine) Lisch; nieces and nephews, Laura (Paul)



Harrison, Scott (Janet) Lisch, Kristi (Chris) Moore, Randy (Amey) Lisch, and Karen (Tim) Carefoot; and several great-



nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special aunt, Jean King and special friend, Walt Phares. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Stephen. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Masonic and Eastern Star services will be held at 6:45 p.m. Dick's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or Yellow Springs Lodge F. & A.M. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



