SHIFFLER, DEBORAH

SCHIFFLER, Deborah A. Deborah A. Schiffler, 80, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, surrounded by a loving family. The daughter of Russel and Marion Davies, Deborah was born on January 10, 1940, in Utica, NY. She graduated from Oswego State University and began a career in elementary education. In 1963, she married Richard J. Schiffler; in 1968, they moved to Dayton, OH. Deborah later received a Masters in Counseling from Wright State University and began a new career in social work. Deborah enjoyed travel, was an avid reader, a lover of art, and a lifelong student. She was a parishioner at St. Luke's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was active in her community with local book clubs, reading for the blind, women's religious retreats, and much more. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard J.Schiffler; three children, Richard Schiffler Jr. (Monica), LisaLucas (Samuel), and Karen Luckoski (Joseph); five grandchildren, Michael Lucas, Adam Lucas, Devon Lucas, Amy Schiffler, Nathan Schiffler; and one great-grandchild, Isabella Lucas, brothers Tink (Rosemary) Davies, Fr. Julian Davies, John(Patricia) Davies and Ted (Betsy) Davies, and a host of nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek. Fr. Terry Schneider celebrant. Interment will follow at Valley View MemorialGardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 pm 7 pm on Wednesday, September 16 at the TobiasFuneral Home Beavercreek, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

