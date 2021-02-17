SHIELDS, Christie A.



Age 58, of West Chester, OH; died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her residence. Christie was born in Flat Woods, KY, on



August 27, 1962, to the late Everett and Rhoda (Clark)



Davidson. Christie's values in life were family, faith and



shopping. She had an infectious smile and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her husband, Doug Shields,



preceded Christie in death. She is survived by her children,



Justin (Erin) Soto, Jarod (Katie) Soto, Ashley (JR) Richey, Ryan Shields; her grandchildren, Harlow, Everett, Aiden, Harper, Maddison and her siblings, Rhonda (Tom) Shanks, Mike



(Sandy) Davidson. A Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Rick Gabelman officiating. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm at the funeral home.



