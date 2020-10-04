SHIDLER, Melvin G. Melvin G. Shidler, passed away on August 10, 2020. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, October 17th, 2-5 pm at the Isaac Walton Lodge, 5703 Brown Rd., Oxford OH 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.
SHIDLER, Melvin
SHIDLER, Melvin G. Melvin G. Shidler, passed away on August 10, 2020. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, October 17th, 2-5 pm at the Isaac Walton Lodge, 5703 Brown Rd., Oxford OH 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.