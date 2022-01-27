Hamburger icon
SHIDA, David

SHIDA, David Toshiaki

David Toshiaki Shida, age 81, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

The family will be holding private services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in

memory of Dave Shida to Adaptive Sports Connection.

https://adaptivesportsconnection.org/donate/ or 6000 Harriott Dr., Powell, Ohio 43065.

For the full obituary, please visit www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

