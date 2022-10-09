SHERWOOD, Richard Lee "Dick"



Richard Lee "Dick" Sherwood, age 92, of Washington Township, passed away September 2, 2022, at Stoney Ridge Senior Living under Hospice care. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jean, his sons Dr. Richard (Sandra) Sherwood of Greensboro, NC, David (June) Sherwood of Washington Township, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Evelyn Sherwood, and his brother Robert Sherwood. Dick was born on June 8, 1930, in Seneca, Pennsylvania. After high school, Dick served in the Navy Air Corp for four years during the Korean War. In 1952, he went to Penn State University where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. He and Jean met at Penn State where they enjoyed Theta Chi fraternity parties. Dick and Jean were married in January 1957. Dick started his career with Allen-Bradley as a Sales Engineer. After a few years in Cincinnati, he moved to Dayton and later became the Branch Manager. He retired from Allen Bradley in 1988. Dick was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. He volunteered in the community with various organizations. He served as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee at Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Dick did many projects around the house, enjoyed bowling, and became an avid golfer at Sycamore Creek Country Club. So mote it be. Donations may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Service Friday, October 14 at 3:30 pm at Fairmont Presbytarian Church, time of visitation 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.

