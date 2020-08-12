SHERRON, Melanie

SHERRON (Morgan), Melanie Sue Melanie Sue (Morgan) Sherron, age 57, of Middletown Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on August 8th, 2020. She died peacefully at home with her family by her side. Melanie was born in Lima, Ohio, on November 18th 1962, to Wayne E. Morgan and C. Sue (Filbert) Morgan, 6 months later her family moved to Middletown, Ohio, where she resided for the rest of her life. Melanie graduated from Middletown High School and earned her cosmetology license working in several local hair salons in Middletown including McAlpins and Great Expectations while attending the University Cincinnati, graduating in 1986 with her Bachelor Degree in Business. Early in her career she worked for several employers including Met Life Insurance. But Melanie found her true calling as an artist, utilizing the mediums of pottery, woodworking and painting among others, to express her unique sense of whimsy and joy. She was an original tenant at the Pendleton Art Center and continued her craft until her final illness. Melanie's two greatest passions were her faith in Jesus Christ as her savior and her family. She took great joy in cooking and baking wonderful meals for those she cared about. It was one of her ways of expressing her love for others. She met James, the love of her life, and they were married for 33 wonderful years and were blessed to have three loving children, Nicholas, Luke and Allison. Melanie's love for her family and her deep abiding faith stand as a testament to her life. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Sherron. She is survived by her beloved family: husband, Hon. James E. Sherron; sons, Nicholas and Luke and daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Austin Huff. She is also survived by her brother, Jon Morgan; sisters, Lori (Mike) Van Horne, M.D., Linda Morgan Kensington, M.D., Amy (Renard) Sharrett; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Ed) Hiteshue, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Omer Hurlburt, III as well as Hospice of Butler and Warren counties for their wonderful care and support during this difficult time. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 4340 Union Rd Middletown, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. also at New Covenant Church with Pastor Claude Robold officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Reasonable social distancing practices will be observed. Arrangements by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made in Melanie's name to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.

