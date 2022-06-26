SHERRICK, Mary Ellen



Age 81, born November 29, 1940, to Isadore and Alberta (Wise) Sherrick. She is survived by her sons Gary (Shirley) Eisnaugle, James (Pamela) Anthony, and Samuel Eisnaugle, daughters Cheri Williams, Hope Malone. Sister, Patty Royce (Chris), sister-in-law, Betsy Sherrick. Special granddaughter, Selena and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Caregiver and friend Jo Mollett, other caregivers Joyce Spangler, Linda Mink, and Mary Lou Rhoades. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Oak Eisnaugle and Sam Malone, sisters Ruth, Barbara, Betty, Shirley, Rosie and Pearl, brothers Isadore Jr. and James Lee. Mary received services through DD of Clark County. She was part of TAC Industries and did various jobs during her 29 years of service. Mary enjoyed Special Olympics, bingo, dances, and other activities. Mary loved her soap operas, westerns and just being with family and friends. She was loved by many! Arrangements are being handled by Jackson Lytle & Lewis. Services will be Wednesday 29th, at Victory Faith Center, 424 So. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45505 with Pastors Pauline Hamblin and Carla Luxe officiating. Visitation at 12:00 and service at 1:00 pm. Burial in Ferncliff Cemetery to follow.



