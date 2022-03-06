SHERMAN, Shirley E.



79, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, March 04, 2022, in Grandview Hospital in Dayton. She was born in Springfield on June 19, 1942, the daughter of William and Frances (Climer) Goodfellow. Shirley worked as a cosmetologist for 36 years in the Springfield area including at La Coif d'Or and Snowhill



salons. She was a longtime member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was part of the Lady Cardmakers. She was also a member of the American Legion, was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast and especially loved spending time with her family and her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Gary Sherman; one son and spouse, John and Denise Sherman, Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Hailey and Madison; one sister, Patsy and Ed Dixon, New Carlisle, OH; nephew, Brian and Meagan Dixon; niece, Angela and Scott Cornett and five great-nieces and nephews, Brycen, Nolan, Chloe, Brenden and McKenna. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday in the



CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made to Pike Township Fire and EMS.

