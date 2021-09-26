SHERMAN, Sharyn D.



Was called to Heaven on Sept. 20, 2021. Born Dec. 29, 1947, in Darke County, OH.



She is survived by her husband Kenneth L. Sherman of 26 years and mother-in-law Paulette Maye, father-in-law Sandy and his wife Carolyn Sherman and her children David Sparks, Brenda Sparks, Timothy Sparks, Michelle Ford, Kenneth



Sherman, and Lane Sherman, and siblings John Reece, Vikki Foster, James Haning, Tim Haning, in-laws Timothy Sherman, William Sherman, Carla Sherman and Nicole Sherman



Patterson.



Grandchildren David Sparks, Daniel Loney, Kasey Sparks, Kyle Sparks, Ashley Ford, Austin Ford, Destiny Buell, Alex Ford,



Tristan Sparks, Hassan Sherman and 8 great-grandchildren.



Proceeded in death by her father Howard and mother Grace Haning, father-in-law Matthew Maye, brother Tom Reece, son-in-law Keith Ford, granddaughter Heather Bowling.



She will forever be in our hearts.

