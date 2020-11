Happy Birthday Marsha



We miss you and promise to love you all the days of our life, and even more when we see you again.







Proverbs 31:10-12 reads:





10 who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. 11 The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. 12 She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.

Marsha, thank you for loving



all of us and may peace be with you.







Your life long Partner Gene Sr. and Mother Lucy (Troy),



Children Dawan (Ranika) La'tisha (Michael),



Michael (Kemekea), Latosha (Anthony), Gene Jr. (Malissa), grandchildren and everyone else who loves you.