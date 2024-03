Sherk (Travis), Maridel Kay



Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio died peacefully in her home on February 17, 2024. Funeral services will be on May 18th, 10:00 A.M. at Christ United Methodist Church, Kettering, Ohio with reception following For complete obituary, found memories and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.routsong.com.



