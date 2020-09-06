SHERIDAN, Stormey aka Dorothy May Howell Stormey Sheridan, (aka Dorothy May Howell) went home to the Lord on August 22, 2020, at the age of 93. She joins her late husband, Harry R. Sheridan, to whom she was married since 1946, when he gave her the endearing name "Stormey". She is survived and will always be loved by her two daughters, Connie L. Sheridan, Debbie Sheridan Moss and son, Scott A. Sheridan, as well as her adoring grandchildren, Chelsea Sheridan Moss, Tara A. Sheridan and Danielle E. Moss. Stormey was born in Michigan in 1927, married at the young age of 19, devotedly followed her husband to many US cities before settling for over 50 years in Dayton, Ohio. There she passionately raised her children, worked with fervor as a compassionate Realtor and fostered her love of all expressions of art. After her husband retired from 37 years with NCR, she relocated to Florida, joining her daughters in Tallahassee. Stormey lived life as if on her way to a party, filled with optimism and joy. She was a gracious entertainer, a giver, a lover of history and a shopaholic for anything "darling." It is with a heavy heart, her beautiful spirit will always be remembered. A private memorial internment was held at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of gifts, please send your offering of condolence to Big Bend Hospice at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. in Tallahassee, FL 32308. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Joyful, Most gracious person, Infectious laugh, Sharp mind, Artist to her core, Used her imagination, Giver, Entertainer, History lover, Adored, Collected and gifted anything "darling", Shopaholic, Loved her family fiercely, Unconditional love, loyal to the end, forgiving, accepting, Lived a full life, Heavy heart imagining a world without her in it.

