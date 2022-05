SHEPPHEARD, Joseph Lee "Joe"



Born February 23, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, departed this life



Friday, May 6, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon, Tuesday, May 17, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 12 noon. Interment West Memory Gardens.