SHEPHERD, Barbara

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SHEPHERD, Barbara Jean Age 86, of Dayton passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zack and Nancy Shepherd; and 2 brothers, Henry and Raymond. Barbara is survived by her 2 brothers, Charles and Ronald; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

