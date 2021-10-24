journal-news logo
SHEPHERD, Amy

SHEPHERD (Sowers),

Amy Jean

Age 58, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021. She was born in

Dayton, Ohio, on May 31, 1963, the daughter of the late Norman Sowers and Betty (Spahr) Sowers. She was preceded in death by her father. Amy is survived by her beloved

husband, Timothy Shepherd; sons, Nathan (Amanda)

Shepherd and Cameron Shepherd; grandchildren, Parker and Noah Shepherd; mother, Betty Sowers; siblings, Brenda (Steve) Hinkle, Brent (Carol) Sowers, Steve Sowers, Mark Sowers, Bev (Rich) Ervin; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Amy most recently worked for Premier Brookville Family Physicians, and previously at Good Samaritan North Family Physicians and Children's Medical Center. In her free time, she adored her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. The family will have a private service and if desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To share a memory of Amy with the family or to leave a special

message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

