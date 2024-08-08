Shepard, Ruth Ann



Shepard, Ruth Ann, 81 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. She was born in Springfield on August 14, 1942 the daughter of Robert and Daisy (Smith) Heath. She was a lifelong Lutheran. She and her husband, Richard were married in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in its original location on Selma Road. Ruth Ann took great pride in her home and spent many summer weekends throughout her life at her Indian Lake property. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Richele Shepard and Jeff Smith; niece, Sonja Howard and her family and nephew, Greg Kunkle and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, her biological father, Marion Minturn, and her sister, Ardyth Kunkle. A sincere thank you to all of the friends and family who have provided invaluable support over the past several weeks. A private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Oesterlen- Services for Youth or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



