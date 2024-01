Shelley (Pratt), Mary



Mary Pratt Shelley, 101, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her son, Richard and (Brenda) Shelley; daughter, Vicki Johnson; grandchildren, Joel Johnson, Zachary Shelley and Sarah (Tim) Schubert; and four great-grandchildren. She will be buried in the spring at Dayton National Cemetery with her beloved husband, Lester R. Shelley. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.



