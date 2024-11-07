Shellabarger, David Lee



David Lee Shellabarger, age 77, of Brookville, passed away on November 2, 2024, after his hard-fought battle with ALS. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Thomas E. and Georgia W. (Werker) Shellabarger on May 3, 1947. He retired from Wright Patterson Airforce Base as a Contract Negotiator. David proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed many things such as attending car shows (showing off his beloved 69' Roadrunner), traveling with his "Driving It Home" car friends, bird watching, genealogy, history, (specifically the civil war), and listening to 60s music. He was a member of Salem Church of God and was a former member of Concord United Methodist Church. He was an enthusiastic fan of his favorite sports teams: The Ohio State Buckeyes, University of Dayton Flyers, and Cincinnati Bengals. Above all, he truly enjoyed supporting, spending time with, and cheering on his grandchildren. The family would specifically like to express a sincere thank you to all of his wonderful caregivers, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, the VA Medical Center, and the ALS Association for their support, care, and generosity throughout his entire ALS journey. David is survived by his loving Wife: Gail (Livingston) Shellabarger; Daughters: Karen (Gregory) Daniel, Becky Shellabarger, and Susan (David) Musgrove; Grandchildren: Jared, Kaylee, Alex (Kate) Daniel, Thomas and Lucas Kinsler, Caden and Skye Musgrove; Sisters: Judith (Ted) Gyorffy and Nancy (Dan) Capobianco; Lifelong Best Friend: Rick Bennett; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 9:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to ALS United Ohio (1170 Old Henderson Road  Suite 221 Columbus, OH 43220). Online condolences may be made to www.KindredFuneralHome



