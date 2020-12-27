SHELL, Patricia

SHELL (Kingston),



Patricia Anne



9/22/1928 - 12/21/2020



Washburn, TN.



Patricia, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away in her home in Washburn, Tennessee, under Hospice care & surrounded by family. A Dayton, Ohio, native, Mrs. Shell relocated to Tennessee with her daughter & family, Allen & Kimberly (Shell) Keiter in May 2011. She is preceded in death by Richard G. Shell (2006) & James W. Shell Sr (1994); granddaughter, Emily (1999); grandson, Damon (2008); son, James (2020); and she is the last remaining of both the Shell & Kingston families in her generation. Patricia is survived by her remaining children,



Barbara Crider (William, deceased), Patricia Green (Dan),



Susan Guinn (John), Debbi Young (Rick), Kimberly Keiter



(Allen) and Kevin Shell (Dawn). Additionally, there are 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- granddaughter. There are several "step" grandchildren, nieces and nephews both, Kingston & Shell families, spread from coast to coast, and many local Tennessee friends & "adopted" family.



Mother was born to Emily (Emma) Janacshek & William John Kingston in Dayton, 1928. She began work in her early teens at the department store Thal's, where she later became a model. She is a 1946 graduate of Julienne Catholic High School (Chaminade Julienne). She attended night school at the University of Dayton where she helped type players' school reports, seeding her love of UD Flyers basketball. She went into office administration as both a secretary & bookkeeper for many years with various companies and even owned her own secretarial service in the early 1960's. Over the years, she volunteered at local Catholic schools, led the Ladies Auxiliary for Engineers Club of Dayton, Campfire Girls & Boy Scout activities, read to the blind on a radio program and cared for her grandchildren. Mother was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and Scrabble games, card playing with a local card club and a college sports fan. Anyone who knew her, loved her spirited personality and eagerness to engage. A "cradle Catholic", she also enjoyed attending years at Thorn Hill Baptist Church and her home visits from friends of St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church in Maynardville.



Her celebration of life will be held at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary in Maynardville, Tennessee, 6 P.M., Monday, December 28, Father Neal Pezzulo officiating. The family will receive friends 4-6 P.M., prior to the service. Her ashes will be interred at



Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH (Spring 2021, tba). In lieu of flowers & to honor mother's love of children, please send donations in her name to https://www.childrensdefense.org.



Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, 220 Highway 61-E, Maynardville, Tennessee 37807.

