SHELL, James William "a.k.a. J-Dub" 2/2/1957, Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully among his family at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton, Monday, August 25, 2020. Son of James W. Shell, Sr. (deceased) and Patricia Ann (Kingston) Shell (currently residing in Washburn, TN with family). He is succeeded by his son, Aiden Jameson Shell (Michele Michael); sisters, Barbara Crider (William, deceased) Patricia Green (Dan), Susan Guinn (John), Debbi Young (Rick), Kimberly Keiter (Allen); and brother, Kevin Shell (Dawn). There are various nieces & nephews as well as extended family of cousins from both Shell & Kingston families and a huge network of friends. A Dayton native, James began his career in dispatch, logistics & transportation in 1978 working for UPS until 1995. His resume includes locally-known Mad River Transportation, RUSH Transportation & Logistics and Clipper Courier. His fondest memories are with Clipper, given their incredible support when he became ill in 2018. He also had a brief experience with Primerica Insurance as an agent for life insurance. James never knew a stranger and developed friendships in work and leisure capacities. He was an avid sports fan (go Flyers!) and music enthusiast and enjoyed golf. He had a penchant for recalling clear details of events, trivia and miscellaneous happenings throughout his colorful life. He is known for his love of friendship and family and fierce loyalty to both. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Ohio Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45420) for their amazing support and care during his final days. We simply could not have done without their caring staff as we helped James transition to the next life. Gathering "Happy Hour" will be August 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Dayton Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45439) followed by a Celebration of Life at 7:00 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com.

