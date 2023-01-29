SHELL, Donna Mae



Age 83, formally of Farmersville, passed away with family by her side, Thursday, January 26, 2023, from several health issues.



Visitation will be Tuesday, January 31, 2023, held at Slifers Presbyterian Church – 2999 South Clayton Road, Farmersville, Ohio, with Rogers Funeral Home Services, from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Followed by the Easter Star and Funeral Services with Pastor Shelley Wiley officiating. Followed with burial at Holp Cemetery in Farmersville. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to Slifer's Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund honoring the life of Donna in lieu of flowers. For full obituary please visit: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

