SHEER, Donald

SHEER, Jr., Donald H.



76, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. Don was born to the late Donald and Mildred Sheer on Aug. 8, 1946, in Dayton, OH. He was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia.



Don was retired from a 44+ year career in education. He was a Science Teacher and Basketball Coach at Studebaker Middle School in Huber Heights, Asst. Principal at Wayne High School, Superintendent of Bradford Schools, and Asst. Superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Sharon G. "Sherry" Sheer, in 2019.



Don is survived by his children, Krista Wagner (Brad) and Kyle Sheer (Sarah); brother, Charles M. Sheer (Carol); grandchildren, Keira, Hudson and Kennedy; and many relatives and friends.



Don loved the Rocky Mountains and skiing. He was his happiest when he was surrounded by friends and family. The friendships he made through the years always remained an important part of his life. "Papa" was especially proud of his 3 grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, with Fr. Robert Hale, officiating. The burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. The family will receive friends Friday at 10:30 a.m., prior to the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vandalia Fire Department in Don's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com