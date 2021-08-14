SHEARER, Bonnie Lee



Age 74, of Carlisle, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, with her husband Bert by her side. She was born May 14, 1947, in Middletown, OH, to Robert C. and Helen (Gomia) Smith.



She was an incredible woman and will always be loved and missed by many. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and her brother, Raymond Dale Smith.



Bonnie is survived by her husband Bert Shearer of Carlisle, OH; daughters, Robin (Terry) Dalton of Carlisle, Rhonda (Randy) McClure of West Carrollton, Rita Shearer of West Carrollton, and sons, Robbie Shearer of Hamilton, and Randy Shearer of Middletown; brothers, Richard Smith of Kansas, and Robert Smith of South Dakota as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044.



