SHEARD, David A.



Age 60, Hamilton, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Res Care in Middletown. He was born in Hamilton on March 23, 1960, the son of George (Bucky) and Dorothy (Messinger) Sheard. He had been employed for many years with Easter Seals and many of those jobs involved Pizza Hut, Meijer's and others. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Tuley and Judy (Boyd) Thomas and sister-in-law, Judy Sheard, all of Hamilton and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gary Sheard and brother-in-law, Mike Tuley. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com