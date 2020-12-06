SHEAFFER, Patricia O.



Age 86, of Dayton passed peacefully on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020, at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was born



October 24, 1934, in Dallastown, PA, to Rev. Russell and Mary Oyer. She graduated from Lebanon Valley College as a Registered Nurse, and from United Theological Seminary with a Masters Degree. Patricia spent most of her



career working as a psychiatric nurse in the Dayton area. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital, Dartmouth, Eastway, and Dettmer, and taught in the nursing programs at Good Samaritan and Miami- Jacobs College over the course of her career. She was also very involved in the theater community in



Dayton, performing in shows at the Dayton Playhouse and the Theater Guild, and ushering for the Human Race Theater Company. She was also an avid knitter and quilter, creating many beautiful items for loved ones. She had a kind heart and a listening ear that was appreciated by many.



Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Aaron, parents, and son Neil. She is survived by her loving children Noel (Joe Farley) of West Hollywood, CA; Megan (Randy) Kreill of Beavercreek; Brian (Amanda Materne) of Oregon City, OR; 3 grandchildren Lindsay, Emma and Arin Kreill,



numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Thank you to the staff at Trinity Community for 16 years of priceless care, and to the staff at Hospice of the Miami Valley for a year of great support. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date at Shiloh Church UCC in Dayton. Contributions can be made in her name to any of the many arts organizations in the Dayton area, Trinity



Community of Beavercreek, Hospice of the Miami Valley, or Shiloh Church UCC. Arrangements by Baker Hazel & Snider



Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

