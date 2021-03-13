SHAW, Richard R.



74, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 5, 1947, in Muncie, IN, the son of Richard L. and Lois Mae



(Nolan) Shaw. Richard was a United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam.



After his time in the military, he worked for International Harvester/Navistar for over 35 years retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Clement Lodge #680 in Colona, IL, Moringstar Lodge #795 in Springfield, and a 32nd Degree Mason at the Scottish Rite in Dayton. He was also a life member at the VFW Post #1031. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Carnicle), Springfield; one daughter and spouse, Andrea Gray (Tammy Brown), Beavercreek; one granddaughter, Adriana Gray and one brother, Al Shaw,



Davenport, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Richard Lewis Shaw. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Private services will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

