Shaw (Powers), Joyce Ann



Shaw, Joyce Ann, 75, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2024 in her home. Joyce was born June 17, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Walter Raymond and Bertha Leona (Coe) Powers. She retired as a CAT Scan Technician for Community Hospital and later retired from Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes, Bengals and Reds fan. Joyce also loved animals, especially all her Siberian huskies. Survivors include one son, David A. Shaw, II; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends and coworkers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4  7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com