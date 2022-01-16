SHAW, Darrell L.



Age 62, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Friday, January 21, 2022, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Marcelus Farmer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



