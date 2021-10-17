SHAW, Brandon



Age 35, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 18, 2021, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor John H. Maze officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

