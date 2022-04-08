SHAUCK, Paul Allen



Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 5, 2022.



Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed street rodding as a member of NSRA for many years.



Paul retired from General Motors in 2004. Paul, a Vietnam veteran, served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He was a graduate of Garfield High School and attended



Miami University.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Naomi Shauck and a sister Kathy Shauck. Paul is survived by his wife Jewell; daughters Peggy Brandau (Bill) and Diana Kosiba



(Jason) and grandchildren Noah and Olivia Brandau and Hayes and Ella Kosiba.



Funeral arrangements and burial arranged by Springhill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Springhill, TN.

