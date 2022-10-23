SHATTO-MITCH, Cenis



91, of Springfield, passed away October 21, 2022. She was born October 2, 1931 in Madison County, the daughter of John and Edna (Bowshier) Henry. Cenis had enjoyed working at Wren's/Macy's Department Store for many years. Survivors include her three children, Beverly Louden, Becky Dinnen, and Danny (Cathy) Shatto; grandchildren, Ruth, Luke, Jennifer (Chad), Cheryl (David), Danielle, and Stephanie (Aaron); 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Doris Byers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Shatto and Wendell Mitch; son-in-law, Steve Dinnen; grandsons, Roby and Ronnie; granddaughter, Tracy; great-granddaughters, Morgan and Macy; two brothers; two sisters; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Mary Beth Cheeseman officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

