SHARTRAN, Michael Joseph



69 of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on March 23, 2021. He was born in Springfield, the son of Frank Leo Shartran and Carole (Thrasher Shartran Belcher). He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1970. He joined the United States Navy and served three terms in the Antarctica. He retired from the National Weather Service and moved to Florida. He was a big Jimmy Buffett fan attending many Buffett concerts. He loved all kinds of music and was an avid reader. He is survived by his wife Diana (Gorsuch) Shartran, his mother Carole and George Belcher, a sister Michelle Shartran of Michigan, a niece Stefanie Stanku of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, a sister Yvonne Marie Shartran and brother Patrick Fitzgerald Shartran. Per Mike's wishes his ashes will be scattered in the ocean which he loved. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation.

