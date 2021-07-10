SHARROCK, Eileen Carol
Eileen Carol Sharrock, age 83, of Urbana, passed away July 7, 2021. She was born on September 20, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Collins)
Shaffer. Eileen retired from
Lagonda National Bank. She was an avid collector of dolls and collectible plates and in her later years, she enjoyed
jigsaw puzzles. Eileen is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Sharrock, whom she shared 44 beautiful years of marriage with. Private services will be held at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting
Funeral Home Information
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH
43078
https://www.walterfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral