SHARRITTS, Lillian Lillian "Lit" Lawson Crockett Sharritts, born October 4, 1935, Breathitt Co, KY, went home to be with the Lord September 1, 2020. She was a member of Mercy Point Church Of God in Middletown, OH, was employed by the Meadows Restaurant for 30+ years and was known for her wonderful pies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa B. & Loraine Strong Lawson; her first husband, Jakie Darrell Crockett, Sr.; son, Jakie Darrell Crockett, Jr. and wife, Anna Lee Honshul Crockett; grandson, Ronald 'Wade' Young II, and great-granddaughter, Keeley Shianne Cassidy, also 12 brothers and sisters. Surviving is her husband, John Sharritts; four daughters, Goldie Combs (Bob), Dottie Young (Ronald), Sue Fry (Tom), and Tina Wilson (Joe); two sons, Mike Crockett (Won Suk), Joe Crockett; three stepsons, Jack Sharritts (Rose), James Sharritts (Megan), Jeremy Sharritts ( Misty); (15) grandchildren, Aaron, Kyle, Joy, Kira, Keesha, Jacob, Jude, Sonya, Buster, Brady, Cara, Jada, Josie, Asa, Hunter; (14) great-grandchildren, Maley, Dixie, Asher, Archer, Braeden, Keeghan, Dustin, Maia, Sedonia, Waverly, Jacelyn, Ronan, Michael, Madelin, numerous nieces, nephews and people that loved her. Funeral services 1:00 pm, Sunday, Sept. 6, Menifee Home for Funerals with Pastor Jeff Marshall. Interment in Bashford Cemetery, Hwy 1274, Frenchburg, KY. Visitation, 11:30 am, Sunday, at Menifee Home for Funerals, Frenchburg, KY.

