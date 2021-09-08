journal-news logo
SHARRETT, TIMOTHY

SHARRETT, Timothy

Born July 16, 1957, died July 23, 2021, born in Middletown, Ohio, died in Beech Island, South Carolina. Son of the late Norman and Judy Shatter. Survived by two sisters, Sue Griffey of Middletown and Donna Idle of Miamisburg; and a brother, Mark Sharrett of Seattle, Washington; and 4 children, Penny Priest of Circleville, OH, Steven Sharrett of North Carolina, Zach Sharrett of Arizona and Mike Sharrett of Colorado; and 7 grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at Smith Park on September 10, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Veterans Affairs Commissioner Darrell Holbrook will present a flag to the family, due to Tim's service as a Marine.

