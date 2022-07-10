SHARP, Ivan Clark



Age 95, of Miamisburg, Ohio, joined several of his brothers and his sister in eternity, June 29, 2022. Ivan was born near Nancy, Kentucky, March 22, 1927, and lived most of his life in Miamisburg, Ohio. Ivan served in the Army during WW II stationed in Italy. He became fluent in Italian and attempted to teach his children the language to no avail. His professional life was spent as a tool & die maker at Delco Products. He was a gifted man. Over the years, Ivan built several houses, including his two-story brick home and it's two story, four car brick, oversized garage. The garage may have been the original Man Cave. Ivan loved Blue Grass music, playing his guitar, banjo and fiddle. He would rebuild instruments, including the fiddle. He would capture his family and play Blue Grass, saying "you know this one". Nope. Along with his music he enjoyed dancing, including ballroom dancing, jitterbug and clogging. Ivan's civic contribution involved serving part time as an officer for the Miami Township Police Department. Ivan was a private and commercial rated pilot owning an Air Coup which he restored after it was damaged by hail. He also owned and flew a Mooney that he repaired after a gear up landing. It is said pilots have had a gear up landing or they will have a gear up landing. Ivan loved diesel engines and he owned several diesel Rabbits and a couple of diesel Mercedes Benz. Ivan is survived by his brother Othal James Sharp (Jimmy), daughters Linda C and Sandra Kaye, and grandchildren David, Rebecca, Stephanie and Charlie. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

