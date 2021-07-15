SHARP, Drue Willie



Born February 22, 1939, in Barrows County, GA, to Artis and Pearlie Mae Lattimore. Passed away July 5, 2021, age 82. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Linda F. Sanford, Valisa L. Shields



(Terry), Stephen L. Sharp (Faye), Stacy J. Sharp, Tracey R. Hurley (Larry, Sr.), and Chief Petty Officer April N. Teasley, USN, one sister Hattie E. Lattimore Washington, and host of grandchildren,



great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021, from 11am



until time of service 12pm at Tried Stone Church, 621



Lafayette Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan



Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

