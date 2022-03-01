SHARKEY, Nicholas



O'Donnell "Nick"



Was born on May 14, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, and died on February 26, 2022, in Novi, Michigan, surrounded by his



family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Janice, their children Dan (Patty), Chris (Erin) and Kate (Jake), grandchildren Kathleen, Colleen, Meghan, Jack, Henry, Cecilia,



William, Judah, and Penny Kate, and his siblings Mary Anne and Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Martha, and his siblings



Bryan, Gerald, Neil, and Christopher.



Nick attended Corpus Christi, Chaminade High School (1962), the University of Dayton (BA, 1966) and Michigan State



University (MA, 1971 and MBA, 1978) and throughout his life remained an enthusiastic Eagle, Flyer, and Spartan. He was an officer in the U.S. Army, working in the Public Affairs Office at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and as Information Officer for Headquarters Area Command in Saigon, Vietnam (1969-71).



Nick had a distinguished career in journalism and media affairs. He started at 16 years old as a mail boy and switchboard operator for the Dayton Daily News and Journal-Herald. He was a sportswriter and then Editor-in-Chief of the Flyer News (1962-66), East Lansing Towne Courier (1971-73), Southfield Eccentric (1973-75), Birmingham Eccentric (1975-81), and Managing Editor of the Observer and Eccentric Newspaper Group (1981-85).



From 1985 – 2002, he worked in Public Affairs at Ford Motor Company, retiring as Global News Director. He was Ford's lead spokesman for many years, including UAW negotiations and the 1999 Rouge explosion, the worst industrial accident in



Ford's history.



After retiring from Ford in 2002, he devoted his time to his nine grandchildren and volunteered with the Ignatian Volunteer Corps, where he worked in Detroit at the St. Peter and Paul Warming Center, Loyola High School, and Cristo Rey High School.



Nick's passions were his faith, family, sports, reading and writing. He coached countless of his kids' and grandchildren's baseball, basketball, and soccer teams. His favorite places were his home, Manresa Retreat House, and any baseball park. He read thousands of books and was known for his



aggressive editing, "bleeding red ink" all over initial drafts to chisel them down to succinct gems.



He spent nearly every day with his grandchildren, the centers of his life. Right up until just a few days before his death, he was faithfully attending their games, matches, recitals, and talent shows. He will be remembered for his humility, kindness, and most importantly, his love of family.



Visitation is Friday, March 4, from 3–8 pm at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home – Northville (19091 Northville Road, Northville,



Michigan, 48168).



Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 1:30 pm. Nicholas will lie instate at Our Mother of Perpetual Help's O.L. of Fatima campus, (13500 Oak Park Blvd, Oak Park, Michigan 48237) from 12:30 pm until the funeral mass begins.



A funeral luncheon / celebration will follow mass at The Inn at St. John's (44045 Five Mile Road, Plymouth, Michigan 48170).



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Detroit Cristo Rey High School, 5679 W. Vernor Highway,



Detroit, MI 48209 (DetroitCristoRey.org).

