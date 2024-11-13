Shannon, Lois

Shannon (Wise), Lois Ruth



On November 6, 2024, with the Good Lord leading the way, Lois Ruth Shannon (Wise) walked through the pearly gates and into the open arms of her beloved husband, Dellius-together again and just in time to celebrate their 69th anniversary on November 12th. She's also been eternally reunited with her daughters Juanita & Marilyn; her son Dee; her parents James & Cordie Wise; her mother- and father-in-law Andy & Georgie Shannon; and her brother J.H. As devastating as it is to lose our cherished matriarch, knowing that she's surrounded by the loved ones she missed so much brings some comfort to our broken hearts. Ruth was born with a heart of gold on March 30, 1940, in Rogersville, TN. When she was 10 years old, her family moved to Dayton, OH. In 1954, she met a handsome young man named Dellius Shannon. They got married on November 12, 1955. Mr. & Mrs. Shannon went on to have 5 children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. We're so fortunate to have had her as our Mom/Mamaw. Her family meant the world to her and we absolutely adored her. She was always there for each and every one of us; her bond was unbreakable and her love was unconditional. Even in those moments when it felt like the whole world was against you, you always knew that she was still with you. She was our shoulder to cry on, our partner in crime and our pillar of strength. She loved Elvis, Waylon Jennings and Bruce Springsteen. Her favorite movie was Gone with the Wind. She made the most delicious gravy & biscuits, burritos and coleslaw. Although her presence can no longer be seen, Ruth is alive and well in the hearts of her daughters Melanie (Terry) & Michelle (Brit); her grandchildren Summer (Rob), Loyd, Amanda, Bethany (Jamison), & Skylar; her great-grandchildren Carli, Justin, Joey, Elizabeth, Bryce & Braxton; and her sisters Barb, Phyllis (David), Donna & Randa. She was a truly incredible woman who made this world a better place. We love her so much and we'll miss her for the rest of our lives.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com