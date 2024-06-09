Shamiyeh, Bobbie Faye



Bobbie Faye Shamiyeh, age 81, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Friday, June 7, 2024. Faye was born January 27, 1943, in Moulton, AL to the late Coy (Bob) and Lois (Maxine) Copeland. She graduated from Karns High School in TN and the University of Tennessee School of Nursing in Knoxville. Above all, Faye was a devoted wife and mother, always placing her family's needs above her own. She truly loved raising her children and provided a loving and nurturing environment. She viewed her children's success as her own. She moved several times related to her husband's career as a military physician and lovingly cared for him during a prolonged illness. Faye was a woman of faith who attended many churches throughout her life. She enjoyed playing piano, reading, needlework, making jewelry, and watching tennis. She also adored the multiple yorkshire terriers who were her great friends throughout her adult life. In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Col. Samir Shamiyeh, MD. She is survived by children Rebecca (Tom) Haberlandt and James (Laura) Shamiyeh; brother Richard (Teresa) Copeland; grandchildren Andrew Haberlandt and Claire and Henry Shamiyeh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Faye cherished the love and support of her late husband's siblings and their families. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wright Patterson Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care of Faye. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Faye's name to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, OH 45417. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



