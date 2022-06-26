SHAFFER,



Landon William



15, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 24, 2022, in his home. Landon was born November 18, 2006, to Blake and Tina (Reindel) Shaffer. He was a member of Fellowship Christian Church. Landon was known for his beautiful smile (that caught all the girl's attention) and his fight to live life to the fullest. He was our gift. Every person that met Landon was inspired by him. He lived an incredible life and his testimony will continue in his school, community, church and family for a long time to come. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Aliya and Kate Shaffer; paternal grandparents, Jerry W. and Cheryl Shaffer; maternal grandparents, Rick and Deb Reindel; paternal great-grandfather, Jerry L. Shaffer; maternal great-grandparents, Melvin and Jane Reindel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Kenton Ridge Gymnasium. Following the Celebration of Life, a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Moorefield Family Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Landon's name to The Springfield Foundation, where a memorial fund is being created. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

